LITITZ - Brooke F. Lute, 37, of Lititz, lost her battle with ovarian cancer Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

She was born May 1, 1982, as Brooke Dewalt, in Dornsife.

Brooke was a graduate of Line Mountain High School, Class of 2000. She attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she graduated with an AAS in dental hygiene. She especially loved her time working in a pediatric dental office.

Shortly after graduation, she met her husband, Thomas Lute Jr., formerly of Shamokin, and would marry in 2004. She enjoyed more than 15 years of marriage and giving birth to three beautiful children, Olivia (age 11), Isabella (age 7) and William (age 3).

Brooke enjoyed cooking, exercising, and being at the beach, where she would often state "the beach soothes her soul." Above all, she loved being a mother and wife, a daughter and a sister.

Brooke was humble, kind, warm and gracious. She will be forever loved and forever missed.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and children, are her parents, Ira and Denise Dewalt, of Dornsife; a sister, Andrea Dewalt and her children, Alexandria and Savannah; two brothers, Bryson Dewalt and his wife, Kristen, and son Brantley, and Kyle Dewalt; her maternal grandmother, Jean Erdman; her husband's parents, Thomas and Kayleen Lute; a brother-in-law, Scott Lute and his wife and daughter, Kristina and Maya; and her paternal grandmother, Nelma Lute.

She was proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ira and Margret Dewalt; and her maternal grandfather, Ernest Erdman.

LUTE - Brooke F. Lute, 37, of Lititz. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Himmel's Church in Dornsife. As this is a celebration of life, you are encouraged to wear Brooke's favorite colors, which were purple, pink and green. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make donations made payable to the Austin Ovarian Cancer Fund at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and send to: Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., Lancaster 17604, as this is where she received most of her care.