Bruce A. Sheriff
COAL TOWNSHIP - Bruce A. Sheriff, 56, of Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 23, 1963, in Shamokin, a son of the late Clarence and Muriel Sheriff.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1981.

He was employed for most of his life in the painting industry.

He is survived by brothers, Mark Sheriff and Brian Sheriff and his wife, Beth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Ronald; and a sister, Sandra McFee.

Services are private.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 15, 2020.
