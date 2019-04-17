Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce R. Mervine.

GORDON - Bruce R. Mervine, 91, of Gordon, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

He was born May 26, 1927, in Gordon, a son of the late Guy and Myrtle (Miller) Mervine.

Bruce was a U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran serving from 1945-55. He received a National Defense Service Medal and participated in the occupation of China.

After his honorable discharge from the military, he lived in California and Utah. Eventually, he returned to his birthplace where he remained for the rest of his life. He worked for Mr. Hanger, Ringtown, until retirement.

Bruce loved to travel, play cards, attend bingo and high school plays, family reunions, and genealogy/researching his ancestry.

Bruce was a member of various historical societies; Gordon Senior Citizens, Frackville Senior Citizens and Gordon AmVets Post 44. He volunteered with many activities at ARMC and the food bank. He served on the Gordon School Reunion Committee and Centennial Committee. He was an active member of the Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, where he was the sexton, a greeter, on many committees and helped decorating.

Surviving are a brother, Glen, husband of Betty Mervine; sister-in-law, Geraldine Mervine; nieces, Sandra, wife of Norman Stitzer, and Francesca, wife of Scott Hutchinson; great-niece, Valerie, wife of George Dornsife; great-nephew and godson, John R . Stitzer, husband of Jacqueline Carl; great-nephews, Glen Stitzer and Beau Hutchinson; four great-great-nieces whom he adored and loved very much; and other close friends and relatives.

Bruce was preceded in death by seven brothers, Earl Hubler, Claude Hubler, Raymond Hubler, Paul Mervine, Frank Mervine, Robert Mervine and Guy Mervine, and three sisters, Mae Derrickson, Adda Balchin and Hazel Hubler.

MERVINE - Bruce R. Mervine, 91, of Gordon. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, with Susan Hocking, C.S.M., officiating. Interment and military honors will commence at Barry Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Weishample. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, April 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in his memory to the Simpson United Methodist Church 119 Biddle St., Gordon 17936. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.