ASHLAND - C. Robert Yarnell, 72, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Shenandoah, May 22, 1947, a son of the late Robert S. and Elsie A. (Whitner) Yarnell.

He was a graduate of Williamson Trade School, in Media, in 1968, and Penn State in 1972.

Robert was a U.S. Army veteran.

He retired from the PA Department of Corrections as a food service manager.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rita (Reichwein) Yarnell; two sons and a daughter, Raymond Joseph Yarnell and his wife, Miriam, of Macungie, Rita Claire Yarnell, of Hegins, and Robert Yarnell and his wife, Erica, of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Jordan and Jacquelyn Matuk and Derek and Randy Yarnell; four sisters and a brother, Jane Reaman and her husband, Charles, of Tamaqua, Ron Yarnell and his wife, Linda, of Ringtown, Jean Wolfgang and her husband, Larry, of Gordon, Judy Soule, of Frederick, Maryland, and Joyce Yarnell, of Harrington, Delaware; and nieces and nephews.

YARNELL - C. Robert Yarnell, 72, of Ashland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. Interment will be in Kimmels Cemetery, Barry Township. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. Go to Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, Elysburg and Mount Carmel.