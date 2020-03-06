HERNDON - Capt. Tyler R. Erdman, HHC 44th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army, 29, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in North Carolina.

He was born May 12, 1990, in Sunbury, a son of Glenn and Connie Erdman, of Herndon.

He is also survived by a sister, Sheridan Barnhart and her husband, Daniel; two nieces, Hailee and Taylor; a brother, Travis Erdman and his fiancé, Tori Wariki; his maternal grandmother, Lela Hepner; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

As a child, Tyler enjoyed video games, Pokemon cards and playing the drums. He spent lots of time outside with his siblings doing various activities and loved spending time at their grandmother's farm.

In seventh grade, Tyler found his love of wrestling. He wrestled year-round, attending various camps and clinics. After placing seventh at the state tournament in 2007, his goal was to finish at the top. He achieved his mission in 2008 and won gold at Hershey at 119 pounds.

He graduated from Line Mountain High School in 2008 and went on to wrestle for Elizabethtown College, where he was an All-American, placing seventh in 2009 and second in 2010 at the National Division 3 Championships.

He then transferred to Shippensburg University and got involved in the ROTC, beginning his military career.

He graduated from Shippensburg with a bachelor's degree in English and went on to obtain his master's degree in environmental management.

Upon completing the ROTC program in 2013, Tyler was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the Chemical Corps. He was later promoted to 1st lieutenant and then captain.

In May 2019, he became the commander of the 44th Medical Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Tyler received the following awards in the military: Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Tyler's first love was wrestling, but he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family.

ERDMAN - CPT Tyler R. Erdman, HHC 44th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2294 Ridge Road, Northumberland, and also from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Bishop Koster officiating. Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, is assisting the family with arrangements.