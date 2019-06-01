MOUNT CARMEL - Carl A. Horsfield, 85, of South Chestnut St., passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home.

Carl was born in Mount Carmel, Dec. 24, 1933, a son of the late William V. and Irene (Minnier) Horsfield. He was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel.

Carl graduated from Mount Carmel Senior High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1955. He graduated from Susquehanna University in 1959, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

He was an office and credit manager for the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co., in Williamsport, for two years before his employment of 31 years with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, where he was a supervisor of utility analysts in the trial staff division when he retired in 1991.

He was a member of the Mount Carmel Masonic Lodge No. 378, Clover Hose Fire Co., Shamokin Moose, West End A.C. and the Mount Carmel American Legion Post 91. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Carmel.

He was married Sept. 5, 1959, to Lorraine H. Colruss, who survives. They were married 59 years and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sept. 5.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Albert Horsfield, of Mount Carmel; and a sister-in-law, Carol Colruss, of Atlas.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Reiner; and a brother, Vernon R. Horsfield.

####

HORSFIELD - Carl A. Horsfield, 85, of 85 S. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services will be in charge of arrangements, Ashley M. D'Andrea, Supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, Funeral Director. To send condolences to the family, go to www.rothermelfh.com.