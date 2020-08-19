1/
Carl C. Derk III
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Carl C. Derk III, 45, of 3244 Upper Road, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin, Aug. 11, 1975, a son of Carl Jr. and Angela (Clements) Derk, who survive.

He graduated from Line Mountain High School.

On Sept. 15, 2001, he married Christine Schweitzer, who survives.

He worked as an auto mechanic at Bastian Tire.

In addition to his wife and parents, Carl is survived by two sons, Cayden Derk and Camren Derk, both of Trevorton; a brother, Christopher Derk and his wife, Stephanie, of Selinsgrove; a sister, Jennifer Harer, of Northumberland; maternal grandmother, Theresa Clements; father and mother-in-law, David and Susan Schweitzer; six nieces, Kylie Derk, Emily Derk, Zoie Harer, Olivia Jones, Taylor Jones and Giannia Jones; three nephews, Garrett Schweitzer, Bobby Jones and Brenden Jones; many cousins; two brothers-in-law, Jacob Schweitzer and his wife, Cheyenne, and David Schweitzer and his wife, Jenessa; and a sister-in-law, Kelly Jones and her husband, Robert.

Carl was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Nancy Derk Sr.; and a maternal grandfather, Gerald Clements.

DERK - Carl C. Derk III, 45, of 3244 Upper Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Bonnie Alleman officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contibutions to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872, to defray funeral costs. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved