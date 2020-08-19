SHAMOKIN - Carl C. Derk III, 45, of 3244 Upper Road, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin, Aug. 11, 1975, a son of Carl Jr. and Angela (Clements) Derk, who survive.

He graduated from Line Mountain High School.

On Sept. 15, 2001, he married Christine Schweitzer, who survives.

He worked as an auto mechanic at Bastian Tire.

In addition to his wife and parents, Carl is survived by two sons, Cayden Derk and Camren Derk, both of Trevorton; a brother, Christopher Derk and his wife, Stephanie, of Selinsgrove; a sister, Jennifer Harer, of Northumberland; maternal grandmother, Theresa Clements; father and mother-in-law, David and Susan Schweitzer; six nieces, Kylie Derk, Emily Derk, Zoie Harer, Olivia Jones, Taylor Jones and Giannia Jones; three nephews, Garrett Schweitzer, Bobby Jones and Brenden Jones; many cousins; two brothers-in-law, Jacob Schweitzer and his wife, Cheyenne, and David Schweitzer and his wife, Jenessa; and a sister-in-law, Kelly Jones and her husband, Robert.

Carl was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Nancy Derk Sr.; and a maternal grandfather, Gerald Clements.

DERK - Carl C. Derk III, 45, of 3244 Upper Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Bonnie Alleman officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contibutions to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872, to defray funeral costs. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.