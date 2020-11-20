COAL TOWNSHIP - Carl E. Dick, 90, of 906 Center St., passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Carl was born in Shamokin, Feb. 25, 1930, a son of the late Carl B. and Nellie (Novalis) Dick.

He graduated from St. Edward's High School, in 1948.

Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army and joined the Army signal corps. He served almost four years setting up radio signals at the tops of some of Korea's highest mountains during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran.

Upon his discharge from the Army, Carl found employment with TV Extension, Shamokin. He then worked as an engineer for Litton Industries, Williamsport, for 25 years. Later, he retired from Northumberland County as the community resources coordinator at Northumberland County Prison.

Carl was married to Marilyn Culton in St. Edward's Church, Shamokin, Sept. 29, 1956. Together they shared 64 years of marriage and three children.

He was a former member of Zerbe Rod and Gun Club, Shamokin Beagle Club, Knights of Columbus, Elysburg Gun Club, American Legion and West End Fire Co.

Carl was an avid hunter and fisherman. Many of his best times were spent enjoying the outdoors in and around Poe Paddy State Park, his small piece of heaven on Earth.

"Flicker," as all of his friends called him, was great at telling stories about his life experiences and entertaining others with well-rehearsed jokes and witty one-liners. He was also a sensitive man whose pride and joy was his loving, supportive family.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Carl is survived by immediate family members Patricia Schriver and Warren, David Dixson and Lynn and Carl Dixson and Trudy; his favorite granddaughter, Katie Schriver; his favorite grandson, Evan Dixson; a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and James Buggy; a sister, Dorothea Yancoskie; a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Mary and Edward Barber; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Nancy Culton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to Carl's parents welcoming him to heaven, are his sister, Christine McBride and her husband, Andrew; a brother-in-law, Eugene Yancoskie; a mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lerla and Fred Wetzel; a sister-in-law, Jean Johnson; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Richard Malick; and his faithful, furry, boyhood companion, Pooch.

