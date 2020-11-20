1/
Carl E. Dick
COAL TOWNSHIP - Carl E. Dick, 90, of 906 Center St., passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Carl was born in Shamokin, Feb. 25, 1930, a son of the late Carl B. and Nellie (Novalis) Dick.

He graduated from St. Edward's High School, in 1948.

Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army and joined the Army signal corps. He served almost four years setting up radio signals at the tops of some of Korea's highest mountains during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran.

Upon his discharge from the Army, Carl found employment with TV Extension, Shamokin. He then worked as an engineer for Litton Industries, Williamsport, for 25 years. Later, he retired from Northumberland County as the community resources coordinator at Northumberland County Prison.

Carl was married to Marilyn Culton in St. Edward's Church, Shamokin, Sept. 29, 1956. Together they shared 64 years of marriage and three children.

He was a former member of Zerbe Rod and Gun Club, Shamokin Beagle Club, Knights of Columbus, Elysburg Gun Club, American Legion and West End Fire Co.

Carl was an avid hunter and fisherman. Many of his best times were spent enjoying the outdoors in and around Poe Paddy State Park, his small piece of heaven on Earth.

"Flicker," as all of his friends called him, was great at telling stories about his life experiences and entertaining others with well-rehearsed jokes and witty one-liners. He was also a sensitive man whose pride and joy was his loving, supportive family.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Carl is survived by immediate family members Patricia Schriver and Warren, David Dixson and Lynn and Carl Dixson and Trudy; his favorite granddaughter, Katie Schriver; his favorite grandson, Evan Dixson; a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and James Buggy; a sister, Dorothea Yancoskie; a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Mary and Edward Barber; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Nancy Culton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to Carl's parents welcoming him to heaven, are his sister, Christine McBride and her husband, Andrew; a brother-in-law, Eugene Yancoskie; a mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lerla and Fred Wetzel; a sister-in-law, Jean Johnson; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Richard Malick; and his faithful, furry, boyhood companion, Pooch.

DICK - Carl E. Dick, 90, of 906 Center St., Shammokin. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Carl's 90 years of life. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
