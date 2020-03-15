SHAMOKIN - Carl F. Smith, 56, of Sunshine Road, Zerbe Township, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence after being suddenly stricken ill.

He was born in Shamokin, April 1, 1963, a son of the late Twain R. and Catherine "Tish" (Fleming) Smith.

Carl attended Line Mountain High School.

He was employed at the former Clark's Meat Packing Company Irish Valley.

Carl was a avid fisherman and enjoyed gold prospecting and gaming.

Survivors include a son, Carl T. Smith and his companion, Amber Houser, of Kreamer; three grandsons, Gage Smith, Parker Smith and Jeremiah Houser; four brothers, Reginald Smith and his wife, Betty, of Trevorton, Bren Smith and his wife, Sung, of Nevada, Kerry Smith and his companion, Cheryl Foulds, of Trevorton, and Glenn Smith, of Trevorton; three sisters, Lily Jean Craig, of Bloomsburg, Kay Smith, of Sunbury, and

Carol Pickett, of Kratzerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, James Craig and Nathan H. Pickett.

