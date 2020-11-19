1/
Carl J. Froutz Jr.
MOUNT CARMEL - Carl J. Froutz Jr., 87, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Carl was born July 9, 1933, to the late Carl and Audrey (Markle) Froutz.

On July 9, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, June Marie (Marcoon) Froutz, who survives.

Carl was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War veteran.

He was a member of the IBEW Union and worked as an electrician for Eli Electric, the Philadelphia Naval Yard and the Maryland Coast Guard.

He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Cedar Lodge 378 and a was a life member of the American Hose Fire Co, all of Mount Carmel.

Carl was always there to give a helping hand to anyone in need and was often seen walking with his bride around town. He was one the Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes biggest fans. He attended most games or listened intently to the game on the radio. He also held a position in the record books himself and attended Supper Club for many years. He was also a big fan of the track and field team.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman but loved spending time with his family the most. His family was the most precious thing in his life to him.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son, Carl J. Froutz III and his wife, Nancy, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Dorothy Froutz and her wife, Bonnie Blouse, of York; two grandchildren, Paul Froutz and his wife, Amanda, of Brandywine, Maryland, and Aurora Froutz, of Mount Carmel; a great-grandson, Levi Froutz; three sisters, Emily Endres, Audrey Pinkos and Arletta Osmer and her husband, Eric; an aunt, Betty Markle; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Cahoon; and two brothers, August Froutz and Raymond Froutz.

FROUTZ - Carl J. Froutz Jr., 87, of Mount Carmel. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Joan A. Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Grace United Church of Christ, 136 E. Third St. Mount Carmel 17851, or Family Home Medical Hospice, 50 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
