VIRGINIA - Carl Valanoski, of Virginia, formerly of Springfield in Shamokin, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He had been ill for the past year.

Carl was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

Carl is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Kimberly Valanoski; stepdaughters Jasmine and Angela; a sister, Esther, and her husband, John Ballert; two brothers, Marion and John; brother-in-law Bob Balitchik; and nieces and nephews, cousins and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be set at a later date.