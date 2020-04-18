VIRGINIA - Carl Volanoski, 81, of Virginia, formerly of Springfield, in Shamokin, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He had been ill for the past year.

He was born Oct. 17, 1938.

Carl was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

Carl is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Kimberly Volanoski; a sister, Esther Ballent and her husband, John; two brothers, Marion and John; a brother-in-law, Bob Balitchik; a godson, Richard Ballent; two stepdaughters, Jasmine and Angela; and nieces and nephews, cousins and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Duane Volanoski, who was killed in a car accident in New Jersey at age 16.

Funeral arrangements will be set at a later date.