ELYSBURG - Carmen M. Cesari, 80, of Elysburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born March 1, 1939, in Ashland, a son of Russell and Josephine (Feudale) Cesari.

Carmen, more commonly known as "Chuck," graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1957. The next four years he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, spending most of his time in New York City.

At a young age he worked with his father on a coal truck and also with his brother on a garbage route.

In the early '60s, his love of music led him to many years of playing in popular bands. The Imperials was his first band. D.Kool and the Kasuals, the next band, had releases on Cameo Parkway Records. Many other popular bands came about, such as Sound Commission, Kicks and LCD.

He was also a booking agent for many of the popular bands in the area and booked the Monday night dances at Knoebels. He was a branch manager of Central Pennsylvania Savings Association for 20 years. Chuck's previous time at Knoebels led into operating Cesari's Pizza and also managing The Alamo restaurant and surrounding stands until 2015. The last four years he was ordering the food for catering at Knoebels.

Chuck's passion was collecting classic and muscle cars, vintage motorcycles and guitars. He also enjoyed having friends join him to watch movies, play music and cruise in his cars.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Lombard) Cesari; a daughter, Angela Martini and son-in-law James Martini, of Elysburg; two brothers, Joseph Cesari and his wife, Sandy, of Kulpmont, and Russell Cesari and his wife, Joann, of Annapolis Maryland; a sister, Donna Rompallo and her husband, Larry, of Kulpmont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; father, Russell Sam Cesari; and mother, Josephine Cesari.

CESARI - Carmen M. Cesari, 80, of Elysburg. A funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg, with Pastor Josh Notestine officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.