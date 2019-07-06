COAL TOWNSHIP - Carol Ann McGinn, 76, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 1309 W. Spruce St., went to be with her Lord at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Carol was born in Shamokin Township on Sept. 11, 1942, a daughter of the late Catherine V. (Schriver) and Palmer G. Dressler.

Carol graduated from Shamokin High School in 1960.

Carol was married Nov. 9, 1963, in St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, to Lawrence J. McGinn, who preceded her in death Sept. 24, 2014. His death ended their loving marital union of more than 50 years.

She was of the protestant faith.

A homemaker, she worked at Shroyer's Dress Co., Shamokin, earlier in life.

Carol's number one priority in life was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She spoke with her mother daily and was very close with her siblings. Her friends were also extremely dear to her.

Carol liked to cook and was an accomplished seamstress. Her sewing included doing many "jobs" for her family and friends. Last, but not least, was her love for her pet dogs.

She is survived by a son, James L. McGinn and his wife, Jean, of Shamokin; a daughter, Sherri A. (McGinn) Keefer and her husband, Ray, of Shamokin; five grandchildren, Dallas James McGinn, Mitchell Michael McGinn, Morgan Melissa McGinn, Caleb Joshua Keefer and Ethan Jacob Keefer; a brother, Palmer G. Dressler Jr., of Selinsgrove; two sisters, Deanna J. Lloyd, of Minnesota, and Corrine C. Slodysko and her husband, Steve, of Coal Township; numerous nieces and nephews; and two half-sisters, Gail Kline and Pamela Deen.

MCGINN - Carol Ann McGinn, 76, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of 1309 W. Spruce St., Coal Township. Family and friends are invited to call at the visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Union Chapel, 3449 Upper Road, Shamokin (West Cameron Township). A religious service will begin at Bethel Union Chapel at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. David Butler officiating. Interment of her cremains will follow the Service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to Mountain View Manor Auxiliary, 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township 17866 or Bethel Union Chapel, 3449 Upper Road, Shamokin 17872. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township 17866.