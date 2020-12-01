MOUNT CARMEL - Carol Ann (Shamansky) Trefsger, 70, formerly of 207 W. Fifth St., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville, after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

She was born in Ashland, Aug. 12, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul and Agnes (Pulaski) Shamansky.

Carol was a 1968 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School and a 1971 graduate of Ashland Nursing School.

In her career as a registered nurse, she provided care to those of all ages, from newborns to the elderly, working at the Pottsville Hospital, the Bloomsburg Hospital, Ashland State Hospital and Ashland Regional Medical Center, from which she retired in 1997.

Throughout her illness, she always maintained a positive attitude and open mindedness. She had a very gentle demeanor and was extremely kind to all who were lucky enough to have met or known her.

She loved going to the beach to see the ocean and looked forward to her family's yearly summer vacation to the Delaware beaches.

Most of all, Carol enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her daughters and grandchildren, who brought her joy and were always able to make her laugh and smile.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Carol is survived by three daughters, Rachel Hettinger and husband, Scott, of Phoenixville; Michelle Brinkash and husband, Mark, of Danville; Nicole Trefsger and fiancé, Ray Applegate, of Bloomsburg; and a dear friend and companion, Richard Amrick, of Mount Carmel; three grandsons, Jonas Brinkash, Charles Hettinger and Nathan Hettinger; a granddaughter, Lucy Brinkash; a brother, Paul Shamansky and wife, Cynthia, of West Virginia; two sisters, Mary Lou Lagaz, of Maryland, and Patricia Shamansky and husband, Geno Spala, of California; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Jack Lagaz; and a dear cousin, Joan Pulaski.

TREFSGER - Carol Ann (Shamansky) Trefsger, 70, formerly of 207 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with Transferal Prayers at 10 a.m. in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.