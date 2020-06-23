DANVILLE - Carol (Caroline) Sager Bakelaar, 75, of Danville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, due to a one-month illness.

She was born Dec. 14, 1944, in Shamokin, to Nellie (Dziadosz) and Joe L. Sager.

She was married to Norman Bakelaar Aug. 17, 1968, who proceeded her in death April 19, 2018.

Carol was a lifetime learner and loved to teach others. After graduating from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School in 1962, Carol completed a bachelor's degree at Bloomsburg University in education, in 1965, and a Master's of Education from Trenton College, in 1972. Her career took her to Bensalem, where she taught elementary school in the Bristol Township School District (Croydon) until her retirement in 1995. Through the years, she worked for Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA). Her love of teaching continued as she taught computer classes to senior citizens, at the Millersburg Senior Center, until her death. She look forward to the sessions and the senior students brought her a lot of joy and pride.

Carol found joy in her vegetable garden, canning and cooking. She enjoyed planning family gatherings at her home. She loved listening to audio books daily and spending times on internet. Carol had the "gift of gab" that she inherited from her mother, Nellie. She loved talking to people, laughing with others and telling stories. Carol was a proud 30-year member of AA and continued to help others in their journey of sobriety. Carol touched many lives with her energy and love of life.

Carol is survived by a brother and wife, Joe "John" and Mary Ellen Sager; a sister and husband, Mary and Josh Rosen; and niece/nephew and family, Marty and Mary McCormick and Mandy Scott. Aunt Carol loved the family children, Liam, Madison, Colin and Taylor. She always ensured that family gatherings included fun learning activities that the children loved. Additional survivors are a brother-in-law and his wife, Robert and Lori Bakelaar; and a nephew and wife, Robbie and Amanda Bakelaar. Carol and her cousin, Sylvia, were lifelong best friends and shared many adventures that led to lasting memories. Carol made a positive impression on everyone and will be missed by family, godchildren, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and in-laws.

BAKELAAR - Carol (Caroline) Sager Bakelaar, 75, of Danville. A memorial visitation will be held at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.