READING - Carole Esther Gavoni, 82, of Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Born in Shamokin on December 25, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William Calvin and Esther Irene (Maurer) Geist.

She graduated from Shamokin High School. She worked for Ritz Craft and Muncy Homes.

She attended church at Grace Chapel and was involved in women's prison ministry in Muncy.

Carole is survived by a brother, Randy K. Geist and his wife, Kathy of Germansville; a sister, Janet Nelson; a granddaughter, Ashley Gavoni. and two sisters-in-law, Mary Geist, and Dolores Geist. In addition to her parents Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a son, Ricky Gavoni; two brothers, Richard Geist and Ronald Geist; and a brother-in-law, Burt Nelson.

GAVONI - Carole Esther Gavoni, 82, of Reading. Funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.