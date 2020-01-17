MARION HEIGHTS - Caroline D. (Janaskie) Ryniak, 99, of 539 North St., passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, Mount Carmel.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 1, 1920, a daughter of the late William and Caroline (Rycyk) Janaskie.

Caroline attended St. Stanislaus School and Coal Township public schools.

She worked for 35 years at Schroyer's Dress Factory as an inspector.

On Sept. 15, 1942, in St. Stanislaus Church, she married John J. Ryniak Sr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2001.

Caroline was a member of Church of the Holy Angels and Mount Carmel Senior Action Center.

She enjoyed gardening and shopping trips.

Caroline is survived by two sons, Frank Ryniak and his wife, Sharon, of Maryland, and John J. Ryniak Jr. and his wife, Mary Teresa, of Mount Carmel; two granddaughters, Laura Corns and her husband, James, of Maryland, and Melissa Schillaci and her husband, Shane, of Aston; three grandsons, Steven Ryniak and his wife, Angela, of Hanover, Mark Ryniak and his wife, Sarah, of Africa, and John J. Ryniak III and his wife, Keri, of Maryland; eight great-grandsons, Joseph Schillaci, Jaden Schillaci, Jacob Schillaci, Jay Corns, Alex Corns, Colin Ryniak, Dylan Ryniak and William Ryniak; three great-granddaughters, Sierra Ryniak, Hailey Ryniak and Morgan Ryniak; a sister, Barbara Vitacco, of Mount Carmel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Caroline was preceded in death by a sister, Sophie Mrozowski; a brother, Vincent Janaskie; and a nephew, Michael Vitacco.

RYNIAK - Caroline D. Ryniak, 99, of Marion Heights. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.