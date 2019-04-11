Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline M. Brokenshire.

MOUNT CARMEL - Caroline M. Brokenshire, 93, a resident at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Atlas, June 28, 1925, a daughter of the late Michael and Cecelia (Bergonia) Fabrizio.

She attended Mount Carmel Township schools.

She was married Nov. 16, 1946, at St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel to Walter J. Brokenshire, who preceded her in death Aug. 8, 1997.

Caroline was a housewife and also had a beauty shop in her home for several years.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas Brokenshire and his companion, Joan Schickley, of Mount Carmel, and William Brokenshire and his companion, Kate Stoner, of Pine Grove; a granddaughter, Tara Brokenshire, who assisted with her care; three additional grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were her son, Wayne Brokenshire on Sept. 26, 2017; two brothers, Pat and Tony Fabrizio; and a sister, Jean Narcavage.

BROKENSHIRE - Caroline M. Brokenshire, 93, a resident at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, and formerly of Mount Carmel. Service will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Caroline's name to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel 17851, or Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.