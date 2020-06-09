ATLAS - Catherine Ann Haupt, 66, of Atlas, and a former resident of Ashland, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Fountain Springs, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Haffey) Gross.

She attended the former McKinley School, in Mount Carmel.

She was employed as a presser at Dee Fashions, Centralia, and later as a secretary for the Pitt Stop Garage, in Mount Carmel.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, in Mount Carmel.

Catherine was a wholehearted animal lover, who enjoyed conversation over coffee, surrounded by family and friends. She was a classic car enthusiast who took pleasure in Chinese food, crime shows and singing along to classic music.

Survivors include three daughters, Bettie Ann Carpenter, Tina Hughes and her fiancé, Ron Weaver, and Christina Haupt, all of Mount Carmel; a son, Roland Haupt, of Mount Carmel; a daughter-in-law, Ann Elliott, of Marion Heights; a sister, Anna Pekera, of Mount Carmel; 11 grandchildren, Amber and Stacia Carpenter, Fred Hughes and Felicia Derr, Cody, Danielle and Daymon Haupt, Tanner Haupt, Dustin and Draven Murray, and Oceanhanna Haupt; two great-grandchildren, James and Laila; and nieces and nephews.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Haupt Jr.; her daughter, Tammie Lynn Haupt; her son, Walter Haupt III; her brothers, Thomas and John Gross; and her close friend, Vincent Guarna Sr.

HAUPT - Catherine Ann Haupt, 66, of Atlas, and a former resident of Ashland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, officiating. Visitation with family will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland 17921. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.Fritzfuneralhome.com.