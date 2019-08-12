CATAWISSA - Catherine F. DiOrio, 82, of 32 Twilight Lane, Catawissa, and formerly of West Arch Street, Coal Township, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was born in Shamokin on Nov. 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Herbert and Sadie (Price) Welsh.

Catherine graduated from Coal Township High School.

In 1958, at the Lincoln Street Methodist Church in Shamokin, she married Albert J. DiOrio, Jr., who survives. They are members of the church to this day.

She had once been employed at the Shroyer Dress Co., Shamokin.

A homemaker, she was a meticulous caretaker of the family home where she liked to cook and clean.

She lived for her granddaughter, Kristen, who was her greatest love and joy in life.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Albert, who affectionately called her his "Irish Rose"; a son and daughter-in-law, Albert III and Ann DiOrio, of Catawissa; granddaughter and her husband, Kristen and Kevin Scheib, of State College; two brothers, Robert Price, of Lancaster, and Frederick Welsh and his wife, Kathy, of Trevorton; and a sister, Mildred Winter, of Chambersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy A. DiOrio, on Nov. 1, 2002; and two sisters, Emily Persing and Belva Moyer.

###

DIORIO - Catherine F. DiOrio, 82, of 32 Twilight Lane, Catawissa, and formerly of West Arch Street, Coal Township. A private graveside service for family will be held at the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, with the Rev. Ferd Madara officiating. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.