RIVERSIDE - Catherine H. (Pope) Quinton, 70, of Riverside, died at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Geisinger Hospice at Maria Hall, Danville.

She was born in Sunbury, Jan. 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Harry and Irene (Kessler) Pope. She resided in Riverside since 1971.

She was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School and also graduated from the former licensed practical nurse school in Washingtonville.

Catherine was employed by Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for 19 years as an LPN and last worked for Home Instead Health Care of Williamsport before retiring in 2015.

She was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Riverside, where she served on the altar guild and assisted at fundraising activities.

Her hobbies included gardening, especially flowers, painting and arts and crafts. She enjoyed attending her grandsons' sporting events.

Surviving are her husband, Charles L. Quinton, with whom she observed their 49th wedding anniversary on Jan. 24, 2019; two sons, Chad L. Quinton and his wife, Rebecca, of Paxinos, and Tracy L. Quinton, of Riverside; three grandsons, Lear Quinton, Joseph Quinton and John Quinton; three sisters, Sharon Grimm, of Sunbury, Susan Herbster and her husband, Richard, of Duncannon, and Patricia Pope, of Sunbury; three brothers, Harry R. Pope and his wife, Judy, Gary Pope and his wife, Ann, and James Pope and his wife, Diana, all of Sunbury; and a number of nieces and nephews.

QUINTON - Catherine H. (Pope) Quinton, 70, of Riverside. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 240 Sunbury Road, Riverside, with her pastor, the Rev. Victoria R. Apitella, officiating. Internment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Upper Augusta Township. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, and at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.