SHAMOKIN - Catherine Helena Bailey, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at the age of 66.

Catherine was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Shamokin, to Kyran and Helen (Llewellyn) Butkey.

She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1970.

Catherine was well known in her community. For many years, she worked as a manager at Turkey Hill Minit Markets in Shamokin, where she always had a smile and kind words for everyone who crossed her path.

Catherine married John "Chick" Bailey on Dec. 26, 2010, and raised five daughters.

She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved the Lord with all her heart. She taught her girls to put God first, raised them to be strong women and spoke to them daily. Her children's homes were her favorite travel destination. Catherine was an amazing grandmother who loved her grandchildren with all her heart.

She loved to dance, go to the movies and read, enjoyed going to Knoebels and cherished celebrating the holidays with her family. Catherine was very close to her seven brothers and sisters with whom she had a close relationship. She truly loved life and always maintained a positive outlook, no matter the circumstances.

Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Kyran, and her mother, Helen. She is survived by her husband, John, and five daughters, Stacie (Bryan) Pope, Pamela (Edward) Berg, Gina (William) Prescott, Sheri (James) Koutch and Robin Rebuck; 13 grandchildren, Brittney, Caitlyn, Zachary, Alexa, Alex, Keira, Joe, Nate (Jan), Brendan (Amber) and Chris (Kelsey); and two great-grandchildren, Baylor and River.

###

BAILEY - Catherine Helena (Butkey) Bailey, 66, of Shamokin. A funeral service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin. The family requests, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center Cancer Institute, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey 17033 (Please include Catherine's name with memorial) or to the donor's favorite charity. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township 17866.