ELYSBURG - Catherine Joan (Dobeck) Gidaro, 96, of 219 Hillside Ave., died at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Ranshaw, July 2, 1923, a child of the Great Depression. Catherine was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Spudeck) Dobeck.

She was educated in St. Anthony's grade school and was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

On July 19, 1947, in St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, Catherine was married to the love of her life, Joseph V. Gidaro, with whom she enjoyed 72 years of marriage.

She worked as a lead pattern maker and seamstress for the former Shroyer's Dress Factory in Shamokin.

Family was Catherine's passion and delight, as she loved spending summers and holidays with them. Playing bingo was her favorite pastime. She also enjoyed gardening, was a wonderful cook and an avid reader.

Last memories of Catherine are simple: She was a hardworking, passionate figure of strength who never waned in her support or love for her family, and who soldiered on even when times were tough. Catherine loved unconditionally and built her world around her family. She was a powerful and loving woman who left her mark in an unassuming way. Catherine will be missed by all of us.

Catherine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph V. Gidaro; a daughter, Sherry Carmel, and her husband, Bruce, of Bloomsburg; three grandchildren, Lori Shiskowski, and her husband, Joseph G., of Shavertown, Joseph J. Kelley, and his wife, Jamie, of Palmetto, Florida, and Sara Carmel, of Delray Beach, Florida; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Moore, Joseph B. Shiskowski, Rebecca Estus, Reagan Kelley, Elizabeth Kelley, Noah Spaeth and the youngest member, Isabella Laracuente-Carmel.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Nicholas Moore, and three siblings, Mildred Dormer, Eleanor Kaleta and Edward Dobeck.

The family wishes to thank all those who tenderly and passionately cared for Catherine during her last days.

Catherine requested an intimate memorial at her home for the immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.