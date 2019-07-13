COAL TOWNSHIP - Catherine L. Lynch, 94, of Laurel Street, and formerly of West Wood Street, Shamokin, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Coal Township.

Catherine was born in Shamokin, Feb. 23, 1925, a daughter of the late Elsie (Brown) and Edward Beury.

She was employed at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for 20 years. Catherine also worked in area factories and cleaned for many people in the area.

Catherine was an avid congregant of the Salem United Church of Christ, Coal Township, where she was a member of the Women's Guild and Willing Women Workers of the Church.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A large family of five generations, Catherine is survived by six children, Janet Nolan, of Reading, JoAnn Weikel, and her husband, Barry, of Shamokin, Cathy Munson, with whom she resided in Coal Township, James C. Lynch and his wife, Paula, of Shamokin, Robert "Bobby" Lynch and his wife, Linda, of Shamokin, and Sandra Lynch, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Kathi Keller, Charles Munson, Tammi Weikel, Mary Kay Herman, Tracey Alleman, Donald Munson, Robert Schleig, Scott Schleig, Stacy Derk, Matthew Munson, Kim Kerstetter, Jason Lynch and Nanette Minnick; 33 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Beury; a daughter, Roxy Fiamoncini; and a grandson, Jonathan Lynch.

LYNCH - Catherine L. Lynch, 94, of Laurel Street, Coal Township, and formerly of West Wood Street, Shamokin. Family and friends are invited to call at the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Jean Eckrod officiating. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 1300 W. Pine S., Coal Township 17866. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.