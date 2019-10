SHAMOKIN - Catherine M. Badman, 68, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born in Shamokin on Jan. 11, 1951, a daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Roth) Rebar.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

She is survived by two sons, Matthew and Shawn, by four grandchildren, by one sister, Shirley, and one brother, Joseph.