PAXINOS - Catherine Marie Tomcavage, 89, of 561 Airport Road, and formerly of Shamokin, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family Sunday morning, Aug. 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Ray Griffith, where she resided for the past 10 years.

She was born in Shamokin, April 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Tishey) Pavelko.

On Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1949, in Maryland, Catherine married Aloysius Tomcavage, who preceded her in death March 2, 2014. At the time of Al's death, they were married for 65 years. Catherine and Al enjoyed traveling on weekends and working on crafts for the craft shop they had together.

She was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Cathy loved seeing all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they would stop in to say hello. She and her daughter, Christine, enjoyed their shopping trips to the mall, which was always followed by a lunch out.

Catherine is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Ray Griffith, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Scott Kreisher and his wife, Denise, Kevin Shroyer and his wife, Jenny, Daniel Shroyer and his wife, Kelly, Keith Shroyer, and Brian Shroyer and his wife, Keri; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Emmett Shroyer; a sister, Josephine Cobin; and three brothers, George Pavelko, Andy Pavelko and Thomas Pavelko.

In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kreisher; four brothers, Frank Pavelko, John Pavelko, Michael Pavelko and Edward Pavelko; and a sister, Victoria Miller.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Those attending Mass are asked to meet at church for 9:45 a.m. In keeping with established protocols, face masks and social distancing will be observed for the visitation and Mass. Burial of her cremated remains will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mother Cabrini Church, c/o 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. For those unable to attend the service, the family extends an invitation to join them at the home of Christine and Ray, 561 Airport Road, Paxinos. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com. The family has entrusted the arrangements to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.