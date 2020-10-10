PAXINOS - Chad A. Bohner, 48, of Paxinos, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1972, in Shamokin, a son of Gene and Karen (Pennypacker) Bohner, of Trevorton.

Chad was married Dec. 7, 2013, in Hebe, to the former Shanda Wells, who survives.

He was a 1990 graduate of Line Mountain High School.

Chad lived several years in Trevorton, Mechanicsburg and Shamokin.

He was employed at National Beef Hummels Wharf as a maintenance supervisor.

Chad was a former member of Liberty Fire Co., Engine 21, of Shamokin, and Trevorton Fire Co.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and co-workers and ATV riding.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Shanda; a son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Kaylyn Bohner, of Overlook; a stepdaughter, Kylie Wells, of Paxinos; and his in-laws, Ken and Sharon Boyer, of Urban, and Lynn and Jan Wells, of Halifax.

BOHNER - Chad A. Bohner, 48, of Paxinos. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.