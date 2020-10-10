1/
Chad A. Bohner
1972 - 2020
PAXINOS - Chad A. Bohner, 48, of Paxinos, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1972, in Shamokin, a son of Gene and Karen (Pennypacker) Bohner, of Trevorton.

Chad was married Dec. 7, 2013, in Hebe, to the former Shanda Wells, who survives.

He was a 1990 graduate of Line Mountain High School.

Chad lived several years in Trevorton, Mechanicsburg and Shamokin.

He was employed at National Beef Hummels Wharf as a maintenance supervisor.

Chad was a former member of Liberty Fire Co., Engine 21, of Shamokin, and Trevorton Fire Co.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and co-workers and ATV riding.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Shanda; a son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Kaylyn Bohner, of Overlook; a stepdaughter, Kylie Wells, of Paxinos; and his in-laws, Ken and Sharon Boyer, of Urban, and Lynn and Jan Wells, of Halifax.

BOHNER - Chad A. Bohner, 48, of Paxinos. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
