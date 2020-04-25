CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Charleen June Marad, 88, passed away peacefully at a hospital near her long-time home of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She was born Charleen June Miller, June 20, 1931, in Harrisburg, a daughter of Charles and Helen Miller, of Shamokin.

Charleen spent a happy childhood attending local schools during the school year. In the summer months, she and her sister had jobs nearby picking vegetables at a farm in Irish Valley, a place that she loved.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1949, and the following fall began a three-year nurse training program at Ashland State General Hospital. She graduated with an RN degree in 1952, and accepted a job in New York City. She also spend memorable summers as a children's camp nurse in upstate New York.

Years later, she returned to Shamokin, and in 1965, she met her future husband, Harold "Hal" Marad. Hal was a widower with a young family, and on Sept. 8, 1966, they married in Haddonfield, New Jersey, and settled into Woodcrest, a subdivision of Cherry Hill. Charleen bravely stepped into the role of mother to Laura, Lynn and Glenn and partner to her husband, Hal, a sales executive. In 1968, they welcomed a son, Scott Martin Marad.

Harold and Charleen enjoyed more than 50 years of matrimony, eventually retiring to a life of condo living and travel. They had an extended circle of church friends at St. Bart's Episcopal.

Charleen will always be remembered for her feisty will and determination, love of fun and unique spirit. She was charitable and made sure to help others in need. She loved her family. She was an organized, skilled and loving caretaker to our father in his declining years. She faced life's challenges head on, like the loss of her husband in 2017, an eventual dementia diagnosis, and ultimately, COVID-19.

We, her children, extend our love to our close family friends, Dick and Ginny Johnson, as well as Peter Misinkivitch, her beloved caretaker for several years. His good nature and patience knew no bounds.

Charleen leaves behind four adult children, Laura Marad Cabot, of Maine, Lynn Marad, of New Jersey, Glenn Marad and his wife, Sandy, of Virginia, and Scott Marad, of Florida; a grandson, Dr. Daniel Marad, of Pennsylvania; and a sister, Sandy Louise Denbigh and her husband, Norman, of Flemington, New Jersey.

A celebration of life is planned in New Jeresy this autumn, when it is safe to gather once again. Any memorial gifts may be directed to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden Fund, 1989 Marlton Pike E., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003, or call 856-424-2229.