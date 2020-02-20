HOLLISTON, Mass. - Charlene (Walsh) Nagle, 94, of Holliston, Massachusetts, and formerly of Shamokin, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

She was born June 12, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, to Thomas and Lillian (Regan) Walsh. She grew up in Avoca and Washington, D.C.

Charlene graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Trinity College, where she earned a degree in physics. Following college, she continued her education at Catholic University.

She was married Oct. 20, 1951, to the late George J. Nagle. The couple moved to

Shamokin in 1953, eventually residing on West Lynn Street for 46 years.

In 1961, Charlene began her teaching career at St. Joseph's School, followed by 24 years teaching Spanish at Coal Township High School, West End Junior High and Shamokin Area High School. In her early years as a teacher, she attended Bloomsburg University and S.S. Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico.

In 1972, she and her husband organized and chaperoned a bus trip to Mexico City for a group of students from the Shamokin Area High School Spanish club.

Charlene is survived by her children, Carolyn Giaccio (James), of Summit, New Jersey, Elizabeth Nagle, of Tuckahoe, New York, George Nagle (Annette), of Wayne, and Michael Nagle (Erica Pierce), of Holliston, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Michael Giaccio, Katherine Mooney, Emily Davenport, Elizabeth Daingerfield, Nora Nagle, Sarah Nagle, Mary Nagle, Joshua Nagle, Liana Nagle and Erin Nagle Gordon; and five great-grandchildren, Ella, Eloise, Lennon, Charlotte and Desmond.

NAGLE - Charlene Walsh Nagle, 94, of Holliston, Massachusetts, and formerly of Shamokin. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., Coal Township, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 832 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township. Internment will take place in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. Donations in memory of Charlene may be made to Trinity College, Office of Development, 125 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington, D.C., 20017 or discovertrinitydc.edu.