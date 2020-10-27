ELYSBURG - Charlene O. VonBlohn, 68, of 834 Bear Gap Road, passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

She was born Dec. 27, 1951, a daughter of the late Robert and Loretta "Laura" (Gilotti) Zevetski.

She was a 1969 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School, 1971 Graduate of the Geisinger School of Histotechnology and a 1972 graduate of St. Louis School of Music.

Charlene was married in Kulpmont, April 27, 1974s to Gerald M. VonBlohn III, who survives.

She was self-employed for most of her working career. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Merck and Co. for nine years.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, in Elysburg.

Charlene was an avid reader, loved classical music, especially listening to the lyrics of Andrew Lloyd Webber. She also enjoyed attending musicals and loved to spend time at the beach but spent most of her free time dedicated to raising her son Max IV.

She was a loving wife and mother.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Gerald Max VonBlohn IV, at home; a sister, Roberta Weinreich, of Kulpmont; a brother, James Stanley and his wife, Donna, of Elysburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

VONBLOHN - Charlene O. VonBlohn, 68, of 834 Bear Gap Road, Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg, with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Sebastian Riding Associates, 3589 Water Street Road, Collegeville 19426, or Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown 19403. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market Street, Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.