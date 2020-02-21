MOUNT CARMEL - Charles E. Engelbrecht Jr., 90, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

He was born in Washington, D.C., June 7, 1929, a son of the late Viola and Charles E. Engelbrecht Sr.

Charles was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School.

He proudly served his county in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

In 1960, Charles married Mary Sanderson, in Washington, D.C.

He worked as a mail carrier.

Charles was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church, and the Model Train Club.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Engelbrecht, of Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont; three sons, Vincent Engelbrecht and his wife, Theresa, of Kulpmont, John Engelbrecht and his wife, Stacy, of Shamokin, and Andrew Engelbrecht, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Susan Engelbrecht of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Alyssa Engelbrecht, Jodie Engelbrecht, Jenny Davenport, James McCauley, Vincent Engelbrecht Jr., Mark Engelbrecht, Jalen Reiprich and Haleigh Pellowski; a great-grandchild, Zayne Jones; family friends, Mike Zimmerman and his wife, Tracey, of Kulpmont, Bryan Zimmerman and his wife, Stephanie, of Kulpmont, and Susan Zimmerman and her husband, Al, of Mount Carmel; six sisters and brothers who live in England; as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an uncle, Henry Wray.

ENGELBRECHT - Charles E. Engelbrecht, 90, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion United Methodist Church, Mid-Valley Road and Route 42, Aristes, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.