SHAMOKIN - Charles E. Leisenring Jr., 72, of Airport Road, Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Danville, Nov. 7, 1946, a son of the late Charles and Miriam (Richie) Leisenring.

He was a member of St. Peters UCC (Blue Church), Paxinos.

He was owner-operator of Reliable Glass Co., Elysburg, until retirement. He was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed driving Corvettes and listening to music.

Surviving are his wife, Eleanor (Lang) Leisenring; a daughter, Ronda, wife of Stephen Bedford; and a son, Chad, husband of Tara Leisenring, both of Shamokin; three sisters and one brother, Joy, wife of Kenneth Koziol, of Shamokin, Kathy Hebrock, of Allentown, Beth, wife of Henry Motyka, of Shamokin, and Dean Leisenring, of Shamokin; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

LEISENRING - Charles E. Leisenring Jr., 72, of Airport Road, Shamokin. At Charles's request, there will be no service. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, of Elysburg, is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.