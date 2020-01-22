LANCASTER - Charles F. "Liberace" Swank, 86, of Lancaster, and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Lancashire Hall.

He was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, a son of Joseph H. and Ruth H. (Hollar) Swank.

He attended the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Virginia, and the Shenandoah Conservatory in Dayton, Virginia, graduating with a degree in church music.

He was part of the Troubadours while in college and a gospel group called the Churchman's Quartet. He was a pianist, a studio and church musician and entertainer.

He married Helen Campbell-Sipple March 22, 1986, who survives in Lancaster.

Survivors, including his wife, are two stepdaughters, Virginia Hornburger, Elysburg, and Betty Sipple Poremba, Manassas, Virginia; four stepgranddaughters, Heather, Rebecca, Holly and Kaylee; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Edmund.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenandoah Conservatory, 1460 University Dr., Winchester, Virginia, 22601. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of arrangements. Joseph M. Murray, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director.