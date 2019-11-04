MOUNT CARMEL - Charles Korzeniecki, 62, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Danville, May 7, 1957, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Bolesta) Korzeniecki Sr.

Charles was a big sports fan. He loved all the Philadelphia and Mount Carmel sports teams.

He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church.

Charles is survived by his brother, Joseph Korzeniecki Jr. and his wife, Janet, of Mount Carmel; his aunt, Catherine Bolesta, of Mount Carmel; his niece, Krista Peifer and her husband, Kenneth, of Bethlehem; and his great-niece, Shea Peifer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

KORZENIECKI - Charles Korzeniecki, 62, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.