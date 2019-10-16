COAL TOWNSHIP - Charles M. "Bud" Erdman, 78, of Coal Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Geisinger Hospice at Maria Hall, Danville.

He was born Nov. 11, 1940, in Ashland, a son of E. Marie (Schleig) Erdman and the late Charles M. Erdman.

Bud was a 1958 graduate of Coal Township High School.

In November 1958, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp and served honorably for three years.

On July 26, 1969, he married the former Patricia J. Backes and they celebrated 41 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 13, 2010.

During his working years, he worked for General Motors in Wilmington, Delaware, where he retired in 1994, after 31 1/2 years of work.

He was a member of the Maine Fire Co. in Coal Township, United Auto Workers and the Moose Lodge in Shamokin.

Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, Marie, he is survived by his brother, Terry Erdman and his wife, Michele, of Woodbine, Maryland; two sisters, Nancy Madden, of Coal Township, and Jennifer Woland and her husband, Bill, of Watsontown; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his father and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Dennis and Ronald Erdman.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud's memory can be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.