Charles O. Hart
1931 - 2020
THARPTOWN - Charles O. Hart (lovingly known as "Charlie"), 89, of Tharptown, began eternal life Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 16, 1931, in Bluff City, Tennessee, a son of the late Charles and Isabella (Muskie) Hart.

He was married to the late Geri L. Hill, who preceded him in death in 2012, which ended a 63 year marriage.

Charles was employed as a breaker boy in the mines at a young age. Later he worked in construction and helped build many bridges, including the St. Lawrence Seaway. Along with his brothers, he was also partners in Hart Brother's Construction and Salvage.

He was a kind man with a special wit and charm, sure to make you laugh and smile. Charlie loved to ride his bike, put up Christmas lights and tinkering in his garage. He had a passion for junking and was one of the original pickers. If there was a dumpster he couldn't help but dive in for treasures. Known to be a jack-of-all-trades, he was a hard worker and was always willing to go the extra mile to help with his children's home projects.

Charile is survived by his sons, Terry L. Hart and his partner, Mary Ann Dudeck, and Jeffrey L. Hart and his wife, Denise; daughters, Patti Kovilaritch and Debbi Zmudzin and her husband, Michael; a brother, Robert Hart and his wife, Janet; and two sisters, Mary Kalinowski and her husband Anthony, and Lillian Sylko; grandchildren, Shane Hart and his wife, Krista, Justin Hart, Kaitlyn Andrezze and her husband, John, Kimberly Kovilaritch and her partner, Chuck Yoder, Kayla Kovilaritch and her partner, James Kane, Jennifer Madden and her husband, Jeffrey, and Matthew Dudeck and his wife, Shayla; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was greeted in heaven by an infant son, Gerald Hart; two brothers, Lawrence and Clifford Hart; a son-in-law, Ron Kovilaritch; and numerous other family members and friends.

Charlie and his family would like to thank Geisinger at Home and Geisinger Hospice (specifically, Dr. James Joseph and Dr. Houssam Abdul-Al) for their care and support, as well as his long time physician, Dr. Chakrabarty and staff.

HART - Charles O. Hart, 89, of Tharptown. Due to the current pandemic restrictions the services will be private. Internment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Foust Funeral Home, in Trevorton. Contributions in Charlie's memory can be made to Geisinger Hospice/Northumberland 61 Duke St., Northumberland 17857.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
