1/
Charles R. Swank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELYSBURG - Charles R. Swank, 86, of Elysburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

"Dick," as he was better known to family and friends, was born April 9, 1933, in Danville, a son of the late Charles H. and Pauline M. (Bucher) Swank. He was a lifelong resident of Elysburg.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carole A. Rebar, and two sons, Jeffrey A. Swank, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, and Gary D. Swank and his wife, Denise, and granddaughter, Kendyl, of Mechanicsburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, who died in infancy.

Dick graduated from Danville High School, Class of 1951. He was a talented baseball player, continuing to play with local teams following graduation.

He served for two years in the U.S. Army after being drafted and was sent to Germany where he was a member of an Army band, which gave him the opportunity to visit other countries of Europe during his military service.

Dick was a 40-year employee of Merck Inc., at the Riverside plant.

He was an active member of the Elysburg United Methodist Church, serving the church in various capacities during his lifetime. He was also an active member of the Elysburg Masonic Lodge No. 349 for more than 60 years, and also taught Masonic rituals to many as a principal instructor for the Masonic district.

Dick was a coach for the Ralpho Little League and Teener baseball teams when his sons were growing up. He served as director in the All Home Days Association for the Ralpho Township Community Park, and could be found in the All Home Days hot dog and hamburger stand on Labor Day weekends, doing whatever was needed to keep the stand running.

SWANK - Charles R. Swank, 86, of Elysburg. Services will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa, is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen R Horne Funeral Home
193 Mcintyre Rd
Catawissa, PA 17820
(570) 356-2288
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved