ELYSBURG - Charles R. Swank, 86, of Elysburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

"Dick," as he was better known to family and friends, was born April 9, 1933, in Danville, a son of the late Charles H. and Pauline M. (Bucher) Swank. He was a lifelong resident of Elysburg.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carole A. Rebar, and two sons, Jeffrey A. Swank, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, and Gary D. Swank and his wife, Denise, and granddaughter, Kendyl, of Mechanicsburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, who died in infancy.

Dick graduated from Danville High School, Class of 1951. He was a talented baseball player, continuing to play with local teams following graduation.

He served for two years in the U.S. Army after being drafted and was sent to Germany where he was a member of an Army band, which gave him the opportunity to visit other countries of Europe during his military service.

Dick was a 40-year employee of Merck Inc., at the Riverside plant.

He was an active member of the Elysburg United Methodist Church, serving the church in various capacities during his lifetime. He was also an active member of the Elysburg Masonic Lodge No. 349 for more than 60 years, and also taught Masonic rituals to many as a principal instructor for the Masonic district.

Dick was a coach for the Ralpho Little League and Teener baseball teams when his sons were growing up. He served as director in the All Home Days Association for the Ralpho Township Community Park, and could be found in the All Home Days hot dog and hamburger stand on Labor Day weekends, doing whatever was needed to keep the stand running.

SWANK - Charles R. Swank, 86, of Elysburg. Services will be announced at a later date.