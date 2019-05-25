CHINA GROVE, N.C. - Charles Reed Gennaria Jr. (aka Chet or Jabby), 92, died peacefully at home in China Grove, North Carolina, May 22, 2019.

Chet was born Sept. 27, 1926, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late Dr. Charles Reed Gennaria Sr. and Esther James Weiss.

Chet graduated from Wyoming Seminary in 1944.

He served in the U.S. Navy for two years, then subsequently graduated from Dickenson College in 1948. Chet attended and graduated from the Illinois College of Chiropody and Foot Surgery in Chicago, Illinois.

In 1950, Chet married the love of his life, Algie Anne Moser. Upon his completion of podiatry school, Chet and Algie Anne moved to Levittown, where they resided for more than 50 years and where Chet had a successful podiatry practice.

He was on the staff of several hospitals in the Philadelphia area. Chet also served as the president of the Kiwanis Club in Bristol.

Chet and Algie Anne loved the beach and spent over 20 summers at Harvey Cedars, in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Upon retirement, they spent winters in Palm Island, Florida. In 2003, Chet and Algie Anne moved to Winchester, Virginia, to be close to family.

In 2016, Algie Anne passed away, leaving Chet heartbroken. He subsequently moved to reside with his daughter in North Carolina.

Although Chet did not attend the Pennsylvania State University, he was an avid Penn State fan and somehow became a life member of the alumni association. He was also an enthusiastic Philadelphia sports fan and always the life of the party.

Chet was an adoring husband to Algie Anne and loving and devoted father to his two daughters. Chet's wife and his daughters (and his dogs) were his pride and joy.

Chet is survived by his twin brother, Dr. John Weiss Gennaria and sister-in-law, Betty Regelin Gennaria, of Surprise, Arizona; his daughter, Tori Call and her husband, Mike Call, of China Grove, North Carolina; his grandson, Charles Ritchie and his wife, Dawn Ritchie; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Thomas Ritchie, of Concord, North Carolina; his daughter, Tracie Heglas and her husband, Dave Heglas; and grandsons. Tyler and Tucker Heglas, of Winchester, Virginia; and several other loving relatives and close friends.

GENNARIA - Charles Reed Gennaria Jr., 92, of China Grove, North Carolina. A private burial and service will be held at the Blue Church Cemetery in Paxinos.