KULPMONT - Charles "Chuck" Rodney Nevius, 66, of Kulpmont, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, New York City, with his loving family surrounding him. He was a "man of faith, honor, strength and courage till his last breath." Chuck courageously battled cholangiocarcinoma cancer for 25 months.

He was born in Lewisburg, Feb. 22, 1953, a son of the late Harold and Anna Lucille (Scheatler) Nevius.

He graduated from Milton High School.

Chuck married Rosemary Groody Nevius, Feb. 17, 1990. They had been together for 39 years.

He worked at Fleetwood Motor Homes from 1982 until its closing, and SCI-Mahanoy as a supervisor, where he retired in December 2018.

He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Kulpmont.

Chuck enjoyed time spent with family, hunting, fishing, camping, lifting weights and his dog, Roxy.

In addition to his wife, Rosemary, he is survived by four children, Charles Nevius Jr. and his wife, Kristin, Christine Wichurowski and her husband, Stanley, Jennifer Pisarz and her husband, Corey, and Brian Nevius; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Brendon, Paige, Tyler, Anthony, Bailey and Brayden; a brother, Harold Nevius Jr., of Danville; and a sister, Roxanne Sarviss and her husband, Rob, of Danville. He was brother-in-law to the Groody's of Ashland: Joe, Jim, John, Christine, Michael and Marie. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, friends and relatives whom he loved very much; and his beloved dog, Roxy, who served as his protector and emotional support dog.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Zieber and Linda Fair; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Teresa Groody; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Groody.

NEVIUS - Charles "Chuck" Rodney Nevius, 66, of Kulpmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Viewing is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to kullfuneral.com.