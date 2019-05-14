CLARKESVILLE, Georgia - Charles Timko, 87 ,,of Clarkesville, Georgia, passed away early Monday morning, May 13, 2019.

He was born in Centralia on May 1, 1932, a son of the late Metro and Anna (Braskie) Timko.

He attended Centralia schools.

Charles was an Army veteran, having honorably served his country from 1953 until 1955.

He was a retired general contractor.

He was a member of the former SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Centralia. He was also a member of the American Legion Post while living in Georgia.

Charles is survived by two sisters, Pearl Berezniak and her husband, Nick, of Woodbridge, New Jersey, and Helen Toroney, of Glenmoore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary, Eva, Annie, Stella and Katherine; and brothers, Charles, Nicholas, Aleck and Metro.

TIMKO - Charles Timko, 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, in St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Mount Carmel. The Rev. Ignatius Hunter, rector, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in SS Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Centralia. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, 131 N. Willow St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.