WATSONTOWN - Charles W. Bingaman, 84, of rural Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Millmont, Feb. 23, 1936, the son of the late Charles H. and Ruth Alma (Rearick) Bingaman.

He was married to the former Rosalyn Dersham. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Charles was a 1954 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and had retired from Continental Can Co.

He was a member of the Milton Borough Council after the 1972 flood and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the F & AM Masonic Lodge No. 256, both of Milton.

He enjoyed family gatherings with his grandchildren, giving them rides on his zero-turn mower, following the stock market, wintering in Florida, finding bargains at estate sales, collecting clocks and spending time at his cabin along Penns Creek.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Pamela Arnold, of Chambersburg, Michael Bingaman, of Womelsdorf, Victoria Bingaman, of New Florence, and Joseph Bingaman, of Kunkletown; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Martin, Paige Bingaman, Drew Bingaman, Sarah Bingaman, Ivy Bingaman, Jennie Bingaman and Quinn Bingaman; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Lili, Evelyn, Lucas and Zachery; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Eisenhuth.

BINGAMAN - Charles W. Bingaman, 84, of rural Watsontown. Following Charles' wishes, a private Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton 17847. Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.