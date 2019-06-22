AUSTIN, Texas - Charlotte M. (Kerrick) Johnson, 69, of Austin, Texas, passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

Charlotte was born Aug. 5, 1949, to Gertrude Kerrick (Maschal), who survives, and the late Michael Kerrick.

She attended Mount Carmel schools.

Charlotte was married for 38 years to the late Robert L. Johnson.

She was a caring and supportive mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who will sadly be missed by everybody who knew her.

Charlotte enjoyed traveling, reading, writing and being with her family.

Survivors include five children, Karma Johnson and her husband, Richard King, of Florida, Kathryn Johnson and her husband, Drace Casler, of Oregon, Robert Johnson Jr., Jared Johnson and James Johnson, all of Texas; eight brothers and sisters, Michael Kerrick, of Catawissa, Albert Maschal and his wife, Diane, David Maschal, Gene Maschal, Mark Maschal and his wife, Christine, Tina Meredith and her husband, Glenn, Gail Clark and her husband, Kevin, and Cindy Maschal, all of Mount Carmel; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a nephew, Sean Maschal.

A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, July 31.