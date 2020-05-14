SUNBURY - Charlotte M. McGinley, 81, formerly of Elysburg, passed away Saturday,May 9, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, in Sunbury.She was born in Centralia, Dec. 15, 1938, a daughter of the late Henry and Grace (Frye) Wills.She attended elementary schools in Centralia and was a graduate of ConCen High School, Aristes.On Oct. 30, 1965, in Bloomsburg, she married Joseph E. "Botch" McGinley, who preceded her in death Feb. 29, 2008.Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker at Southern Columbia Area School District.Charlotte was an avid bingo player.Surviving are her great-granddaughter, Annabelle Rose Crowl; two sisters-in-law, Janice McGinley, of Abingdon, Maryland, and Roseann Wills, of Mount Carmel; a brother-in-law, Thomas McGinley and his wife, Lorraine, of Ashland; and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were her daughter, Michelle C. "Shelly" (McGinley) Hughes, Oct. 11, 2015; twin grandsons, Derek H. Crowl, March 16, 2007, and Daniel J. Crowl, May 8, 2016; and a brother, Thomas Wills.MCGINLEY - Charlotte M. McGinley, 81, formerly of Elysburg. A graveside interment service will be held at noon Wednesday with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating at All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.