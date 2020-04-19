The News Item

Charlotte Moeller

SHAMOKIN - Charlotte Moeller, 88, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Louis and Irene (Sally) Novack.

Charlotte resided in Island Park, New Jersey, before moving to Shamokin in 1979.

She was employed as a cook at various restaurants in New Jersey. While living in Shamokin, she worked as a home health care aide.

Charlotte was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Survivors include a daughter, Bernadette Strausser and her husband, Edward, of Shamokin; two sons, Michael Pellowski and his wife, Judith, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, and James Pellowski, of Houston, Texas; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-grandson expected in May.

She was preceded in death by two sons, John Pellowski and George Pellowski; and a brother, Louis Novack.

MOELLER - Charlotte Moeller, 88, of Shamokin. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, services will be private. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News Item on Apr. 19, 2020
