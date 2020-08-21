1/
Cheryl A. Kalbarchick
COAL TOWNSHIP - Cheryl Kalbarchick, 73, of Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Trevorton, Nov. 21, 1946, a daughter of the late Lester and Honor Yohe.

She worked for many years at Lowe's as an inventory control clerk and previously at the Arrow Shirt Co. and Kirsch factory.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis, and their three children, daughters Denise Galluci (husband Andrew), of Mechanicsburg, Tina Cosgrove, of Bellville, Texas, and son, Glen Kerstetter, of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Jacob Galluci, Adriana Galluci and Stella Schultz; adopted son, Austin Martin, from Kia Motors, and close friend, Connie Weinreich.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lester Yohe Jr. and Donna Miller.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 21, 2020.
