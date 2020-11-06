1/
Christina "Tina" Jurewicz
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Christina "Tina" Jurewicz, 53, of 427 Center St., Tharptown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home where she resided for 22 years. Christina was born in Sunbury, June 27, 1967, a daughter of Dorothy "Dottie" A. (Kleskie) Walsh, of Coal Township, and the late Joseph Jurewicz. She was also a stepdaughter of the late Mike Walsh.

Tina graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, in Coal Township. She also received an associate in human services from Williamsport Area Community College.

Tina was employed as a waitress for 25 years at Masser's Restaurant, in Paxinos.

She was of the Catholic faith and a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Church, in Shamokin.

Tina was a loving mom and a great grandma.

She is survived by her special companion, Francis Nairns, with whom she resided; her mother, Dottie A. Walsh; her daughter, Katelyn Bellinger; her son, Michael Nairns and his, wife, Katy; grandchildren, Mia Bellinger, Cassidy Nairns, Sydney Nairns, Skye Adams and Frank Nahodil; and two brothers, Joey Jurewicz and Jeff Jurewicz.

JUREWICZ - Christina "Tina" Jurewicz, 53, of 427 Center St., Tharptown, Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Haven To Home, P. O. Box 851, Berwick 18603-0851, or the PA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia 19134, or online at www.pspca.org. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. To offer condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James Kelley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
James Kelley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved