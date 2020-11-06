COAL TOWNSHIP - Christina "Tina" Jurewicz, 53, of 427 Center St., Tharptown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home where she resided for 22 years. Christina was born in Sunbury, June 27, 1967, a daughter of Dorothy "Dottie" A. (Kleskie) Walsh, of Coal Township, and the late Joseph Jurewicz. She was also a stepdaughter of the late Mike Walsh.

Tina graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, in Coal Township. She also received an associate in human services from Williamsport Area Community College.

Tina was employed as a waitress for 25 years at Masser's Restaurant, in Paxinos.

She was of the Catholic faith and a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Church, in Shamokin.

Tina was a loving mom and a great grandma.

She is survived by her special companion, Francis Nairns, with whom she resided; her mother, Dottie A. Walsh; her daughter, Katelyn Bellinger; her son, Michael Nairns and his, wife, Katy; grandchildren, Mia Bellinger, Cassidy Nairns, Sydney Nairns, Skye Adams and Frank Nahodil; and two brothers, Joey Jurewicz and Jeff Jurewicz.

JUREWICZ - Christina "Tina" Jurewicz, 53, of 427 Center St., Tharptown, Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Haven To Home, P. O. Box 851, Berwick 18603-0851, or the PA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia 19134, or online at www.pspca.org. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. To offer condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.