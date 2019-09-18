FRACKVILLE - Christina Marie Wert, 29, of 31 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia, Nov. 17, 1989, a daughter of Michael Wert, of Atlas, and Deborah Ann (Glessner) Metzger and her husband, Keith, of Sunbury.

She attended Mount Carmel Area High School.

Christina was employed as a team clerk for the Hudson's Bay Co. at the Schuylkill Industrial Park.

She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hiker.

Christina had a kind heart and was always able to find the good in other people.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, were paternal grandfather, Patrick Condron, of Atlas; maternal grandmother, Frances Glessner, of Sunbury; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, Ann Louise Condron; and maternal grandfather, Robert Glessner.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.