SHAMOKIN - Christine Kogut, 50, of 328 S. Coal St., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Ashland, Aug. 4, 1969, a daughter of the late Michael Kogut and Dorothy (McGinley) Kogut who survives.

She was a 1987 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

Christine was employed for 23 years at Jeld-Wen Corporation in Ringtown.

Christine was known for her toughness and strong work ethic. She loved to crochet and make blankets for people. She would do anything for anyone, especially her family.

She supported her family in every endeavor, especially attending sporting events in which they were involved.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a son, Ryan Kogut and his wife, Sam, of Shamokin; a daughter, Rhiannon, at home; two grandchildren, Lola and Briar Kogut; a sister, Michelle Kogut and her companion, Mark Sofranek, of Mount Carmel; a brother, Michael Kogut and his companion, Kristi Getty, of Bloomsburg; two nephews, Jared Sofranek and Aidan Kogut; two nieces, Amber Kogut and Kaila Sofranek; and Christine's companion of 24 years, Jeff Vlock, of Shamokin.

Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the funeral home to help defray final expenses. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.