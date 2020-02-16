ATLAS - Christine M. "Tina" Delbo, 71, of 527 W. Saylor St., passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Danville, May 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Robert and Ramona (Strzyzewski) Merlo.

Tina was a 1966 graduate of Danville High School.

She worked as a partner for the Shamokin Yellow Cab Co. and also as a homemaker.

In Mount Carmel, she married Ernest J. Delbo Sr., who survives.

She was a life long member of the Atlas Legion and shuffleboard team, Wilburton Hose Co. No. 1 and shuffleboard team and West End AC Club, of Mount Carmel.

Tina is survived by her husband, Ernest J. Delbo Sr., of Atlas; three sons, Ernest A. Delbo, Steven R. Delbo and Robert J. Delbo and his wife, Kimberly; a brother, Richard Merlo, of Atlas; nine grandchildren, Kristen Zimmerman and her husband, Andy, of Newmanstown, Christopher Delbo, of Kulpmont, Tina Delbo, of Kulpmont, Ashley Silva and her husband, Samuel, of Lancaster, David Stamets and his wife, Angie, of Pine Grove, Robert Delbo and his fiancé, Megan Zettlemoyer, of New Columbia, Gabriel Delbo, of Elysburg, Gabriella Delbo and her fiancé, Brennan Smith, of Virginia, and Lissa Delbo, of Jersey Shore; three great-grandchildren, Noah Zimmerman, Ashton Zimmerman and Ava Silva; three nieces, Rachel Staub, Ashley Slotterback and Vanessa Slotterback; and two nephews, Joey Matulewicz and Robert "Buck" Slotterback.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqueline Slotterback and Roberta Matulewicz.

Tina was a believer of John 3:16: " For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

DELBO - Christine M. Delbo, 71, of 527 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas, supervisor, with Robert J. Delbo and Steven R. Delbo officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville 17901. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.